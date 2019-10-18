New Delhi: At a time when entire world has united in lauding Abhijit Banerjee, ever since he won prestigious Nobel Prize in Economics, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday attacked the economist calling him a ‘Left-leaning’, whose ideology was rejected by people of India.

“Abhijit Banerjee ji ko nobel prize mila main unko badhai deta hun.Lekin unki samajh ke bare me to aap sab jaante hain. Unki jo thinking hai, wo totally left leaning hai. Unhone NYAY ke bade gungaan gaye the, Bharat ki janta ne totally reject kar diya unki soch ko (I congratulate Abhijit Banerjee for winning the Nobel prize. But you all know that his thinking is totally Left-leaning. He supported ‘NYAY’ (poverty alleviation scheme of Congress) and people of India rejected his ideology),” the BJP leader said.

Goyal’s remarks come days after Banerjee stated that the Indian economy is on a shaky ground and the data currently available does not hold any assurance for the country’s economic revival anytime soon. “In the last five-six years, at least we could witness some growth, but now that assurance is also gone,” Banerjee, who bagged the coveted prize jointly with his Esther Duflo and another economist Michael Kremer for his ‘experimental approach to alleviating global poverty’ had said in conversation news channel from the US.

Earlier on Tuesday, a senior BJP leader had linked Banerjee’s comments and an article written by Parakala Prabhakar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s husband, (criticising the Modi government’s economic policies), to an ‘ecosystem’ that, he suggested, worked against the ruling party whenever elections were around.

Abhijith Bannerjee (sic) starts giving interviews. Parakala Prabhakar of yesteryears comes out suddenly. Welcome all for a 5 day fame,” BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh had tweeted.