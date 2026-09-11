Abhishek Banerjee aide Sumit Roy sent to 8-day CID custody over land sale case

The agency took Roy to a court in Medinipur town from Kolkata for production amid tight security after bringing him to the state-run SSKM Hospital in the state capital for a medical examination earlier in the day.

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TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's personal assistant Sumit Roy being escorted by West Bengal CID officials for a medical examination after his arrest from a building at Kalighat area. PTI

The West Bengal CID on Friday took Sumit Roy, an aide to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, into eight-day custody over the alleged illegal sale of government land in Paschim Medinipur. The district court granted the agency’s request for remand after the CID said it needed to question Roy as part of its ongoing investigation. The agency also alleged that he had failed to cooperate during previous questioning.

The agency took Roy to a court in Medinipur town from Kolkata for production amid tight security after bringing him to the state-run SSKM Hospital in the state capital for a medical examination earlier in the day, officials said. A large number of police personnel were deployed in and around the court premises in Medinipur, around 130 km from Kolkata, ahead of Roy’s production.

CID arrested Roy on Thursday shortly after the Supreme Court refused to grant him anticipatory bail in the case relating to alleged illegal conversion and sale of government land at Salboni in the district using forged documents. Roy was arrested from a Trinamool Congress office-cum-residence at 121 Kalighat Road in south Kolkata, which is allegedly associated with Banerjee, the party’s national general secretary.

The top court had earlier directed him to cooperate with the investigation, while the state government alleged that he had not adequately assisted the probe. Former TMC MLA Sujoy Hazra was earlier arrested in connection with the case. Investigators subsequently traced financial transactions allegedly linked to Roy following Hazra’s interrogation, sources said.

‘Roy merely a front’: BJP’s Keya Ghosh

Roy had been summoned by the CID several times during the investigation. The agency had also searched the Kalighat premises in June while looking for Roy. Responding to Friday’s development, BJP spokesperson Keya Ghosh alleged that Roy was merely a front, who was only executing orders of the top leadership of the erstwhile ruling TMC.

“We used to call Trinamool Congress the ‘Tolamool’ Congress. That has been proven true once again,” Ghosh told PTI Videos. ‘Tola’ is a Bengali slang meaning extortion. “Sumit Roy, I heard, was Abhishek Banerjee’s classmate and his PA. And who is Abhishek Banerjee? A mere MP. But he was the one to call the shots. Not just in Kolkata, but also a few hundred kilometres away in Salboni,” the BJP leader said.

“Roy used to intimidate poor farmers and grab their land. Imagine, if this could happen through an ordinary PA, what kind of crimes did Abhishek Banerjee commit himself?” she alleged. Ghosh claimed former chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, too, was aware of such criminal activities.

“Do you think Mamata Banerjee was not aware of all these things? She was both the chief minister and the home minister. Without her so-called ‘inspiration’, not even a toilet was inaugurated in Bengal during her regime. And you think these extortions happened without her knowledge?” Ghosh said. All these things happened with Mamata Banerjee’s knowledge, Abhishek Banerjee’s nod, and Sumit Roy merely executed the orders, she alleged.

Earlier, his arrest triggered a political confrontation, with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP leaders targeting Banerjee over Roy’s alleged role in the case, while the TMC questioned the timing of the arrest and accused the government of pursuing “revenge politics”. Adhikari, announcing the arrest in the state Assembly, described Roy as an “extortionist”.

Union minister Sukanta Majumdar and BJP MLA Sajal Ghosh had also alleged that Roy’s arrest could eventually reach the TMC leadership. The TMC, however, accused the BJP government of pursuing “revenge politics” and alleged that Roy’s arrest was timed to target Banerjee, who was abroad for medical treatment with the Supreme Court’s permission.