‘I will resign within an hour’: Abhishek Banerjee challenges to rebels to return to Mamata Banerjee

The TMC MP said critics who continue to blame him should prove their faith in Mamata Banerjee by rejoining the party first.

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TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee challenges rebels to return to Mamata Banerjee. File image/ANI

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee launched a strong attack on party defectors on Saturday, challenging them to come back to the party fold. He said he would step down from his position within an hour if they returned, while alleging that they had struck a deal with the BJP.

Speaking to reporters here, Banerjee hit back at critics attempting to blame him for the party’s previous electoral setbacks, pointing out the TMC’s resounding success in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the party secured 29 seats in West Bengal.

“This is the BJP’s script. You have to speak their language to save yourself from the police. If you don’t abuse Abhishek Banerjee, the police won’t spare you. You only remain safe if you hurl abuses at me,” Banerjee said.

Abhishek Banerjee’s warning to rebel faction

Taking a swipe at leaders who jumped ship following the elections, the TMC leader questioned their timing. “Those who are leaving after the 4th (counting day), why didn’t they leave before? I was right here. The party won the 2024 elections and secured 29 seats. If Abhishek Banerjee is responsible for the losses, then Abhishek Banerjee must also be credited for the victory in 2024. Will you accept that?” he added.

Also Read | Abhishek Banerjee’s office demolished five-storey building, Trinamool cries political vendetta

“If anyone has a problem with me, I challenge them. Around 60 MLAs and 20 MPs have left. I give you an open challenge–you return to Mamata Banerjee. Forget 24 hours, I will tender my resignation within a single hour. You say that if Abhishek Banerjee leaves, you all will return. I say you come back at 3 PM, and I will resign by 4 PM,” Banerjee declared.

“I also want to say something to those who leave their party the moment they receive a notice from the ED, CBI or any investigating agency. If you have done nothing wrong, then face the investigation. I have been summoned repeatedly by the CID and other agencies. There are so many FIRs against me that I have even asked the High Court to direct the DGP to provide me with the complete list. I have never run away. For us, protection from the ED or the CBI is not important. The only protection that matters is the trust and support of the people. If I ever bow before anyone, I will bow only before the people in a democracy, never before the powerful individuals sitting in Delhi. That is the principle on which I stand”, he said.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee says, “You have to say exactly what’s written in BJP’s script. Only then will you stay safe from the police. If you don’t hurl a few insults at Abhishek Banerjee, the police won’t spare you. You’ll only remain safe if… pic.twitter.com/sKKBIFjgOf — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2026

“I completely reject the allegation that this party office was being used for booth-capturing conspiracies. If that were true, why could such allegations not be established during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections? The Election Commission, not the Trinamool Congress or the State Government, is responsible for such matters. Those making these allegations should answer why they failed to prove them. The truth is that the one who lost the election is now trying to take political revenge”, he added.

“Even after knowing the facts, the office was demolished to display political power. People should remember that every action has an equal and opposite reaction. If I remain alive and justice prevails, the very same provisions of law that are being misused against us today will one day be applied to those responsible for these actions. During the demolition, people wearing saffron scarves and carrying BJP flags entered the premises. Furniture, wash basins and other property were vandalised. I am asking who will take responsibility if anything is planted inside the office during such an operation. We have complete faith in the judiciary and will approach the Calcutta High Court. If necessary, we will go all the way to the Supreme Court to ensure that everyone seen in the videos is brought to justice”, he said.

TMC MP condemns action against Banerjee

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) veteran leader and Member of Parliament Saugata Roy strongly condemned the action against party colleague Abhishek Banerjee’s office, terming it “undemocratic” and “completely unacceptable”.

Condemning the move, Roy stated that it was a deliberate attempt to target the Trinamool Congress.”… I condemn this. It is undemocratic. Such actions are completely unacceptable, and I strongly condemn this attempt to target TMC,” Saugata Roy told ANI.

Also Read | TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee appears before CID in Kolkata regarding MLA signature forgery case

Earlier, an anti-encroachment drive was carried out at Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee’s office in Amtala amidst security arrangements, officials said.

A large contingent of personnel from the Diamond Harbour Police District was deployed in the area, and a security cordon was established around the premises.

According to administrative sources, the office has remained closed since the election results were announced. The sources said that despite a notice issued by the South 24 Parganas district administration regarding alleged illegal construction, no representative appeared before the district council within the stipulated time.

Following this, the authorities initiated steps to begin the eviction process in accordance with government rules, the sources added.