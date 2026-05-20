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Trouble mounts for Abhishek Banerjee as properties linked to TMC leader come under the KMC lens; BJP says Mamatas nephew is not above law

Trouble mounts for Abhishek Banerjee as properties linked to TMC leader come under the KMC lens; BJP says Mamata’s nephew is not above law

Referring to the notices issued by the civic body, Paul alleged that several properties linked to Banerjee, his family and Leaps and Bounds company had come under scrutiny.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee (AI)

New Delhi: In a significant development, the TMC-run Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has issued notices to several properties linked to the party’s national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee, seeking approved building plans and related documents for scrutiny.

It is important to note that the development took place days after the BJP came to power in West Bengal, trouncing the TMC which has been ruling the state since 2011. According to news agency PTI, quoting highly placed civic body sources, said notices have been sent in connection with 17 to 21 properties allegedly owned by or linked to Banerjee, his family members and a company, to verify whether construction at these sites conforms with sanctioned plans approved by the corporation.

Abhishek Banerjee Not Above Law, says BJP

Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister Agnimitra Paul said Banerjee, considered number 2 in the TMC hierarchy, was “not above the law” and claimed that the authorities had identified alleged illegal properties linked to Trinamool Congress leaders.

Referring to the notices issued by the civic body, Paul alleged that several properties linked to Banerjee, his family and Leaps and Bounds company had come under scrutiny.

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“Bring the plans. Otherwise, we will take action. You are not above the law,” she said, while alleging that notices had been issued following directions to act against allegedly illegal constructions.

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TMC Issues Statement:

Responding to the development, Kolkata Mayor and TMC MLA Firhad Hakim said he has no inkling about the KMC’s notices to Abhishek Banerjee. “According to the KMC Act, we are policymakers, and I have no knowledge about this,” he said.

The properties under scrutiny include Banerjee’s residence at 188A Harish Mukherjee Road, an adjacent building on Kalighat Road, and several other premises at locations such as Premendra Mitra Sarani, Panditiya Road and Ustad Aamir Khan Sarani, sources said.

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According to civic officials, the notices were issued under Section 400(1) of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Act, 1980, which empowers authorities to seek explanations regarding alleged unauthorised construction and provide an opportunity for property owners to present their case.

The notices seek approved building plans and documents relating to construction work, and also seek clarification on whether mandatory permissions had been taken for additions or modifications to structures, including installations such as lifts and escalators, sources said.

KMC officials said a detailed examination of the submitted documents would be carried out to ascertain whether any deviation from sanctioned plans or civic norms had taken place.

“If there has been any construction beyond the approved plan or any alteration without prior civic permission, action will be initiated in accordance with the law,” a KMC source said.

Another official said an internal inquiry had reportedly detected deviations from sanctioned plans in some of the properties, prompting issuance of notices. The notices, sources said, also direct owners to either remove allegedly unauthorised portions within seven days or explain why civic action should not be initiated.

Failure to provide a satisfactory response could lead to demolition proceedings, with the civic body reserving the right to recover demolition costs from the owners.

(With PTI Inputs)

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