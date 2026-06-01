Will Abhishek Banerjee appear before CID in alleged forged-signature case? Here’s what we know so far

Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday expelled two of its MLAs, Sandipan Saha and Ritabrata Banerjee, from the party's primary membership with immediate effect.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/abhishek-banerjee-mamata-banerjee-cid-forged-signatures-vidhan-sabha-west-bengal-assembly-sandipan-saha-ritabrata-banerjee-bjp-trinamool-congress-8432640/ Copy

Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee

New Delhi: Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress leader, was unlikely to appear before the West Bengal CID on Monday owing to health-related issues. On Saturday, the Diamond Harbour MP was summoned by the investigation agency in connection with a probe into the alleged use of forged signatures of party legislators in a communication submitted to the Assembly Secretariat, news agency PTI reported, quoting sources.

The TMC national general secretary was attacked when he visited the house of an alleged post-poll violence victim at Sonarpur town in South 24 Parganas district on Saturday. He received treatment at two private hospitals that evening amid high drama with party supremo Mamata Banerjee present.

ALSO READ: West Bengal Cabinet expansion: 35 more ministers take oath; check names of ministers here

Abhishek Banerjee cited health-related issues for not appearing before the CID officials on Monday as per the state investigating agency’s summons, the sources said, adding he was undergoing treatment at home.

BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya, reacting to the TMC leader’s reported illness, wished him an early recovery. “Wish him recovery and that he (Banerjee) be in the field,” Bhattacharya told reporters.

The West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Saturday served notice to Abhishek Banerjee, asking him to appear before it at its headquarters in Bhabani Bhaban in connection with a probe into the alleged use of forged signatures of party legislators in a communication submitted to the Assembly Secretariat endorsing Sovandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of the Opposition.

The notice was served to Banerjee personally at his Kalighat Road residence.

TMC expels 2 MLAs, Sandipan Saha and Ritabrata Banerjee, for ‘anti-party activities’

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday expelled two of its MLAs, Sandipan Saha and Ritabrata Banerjee, from the party’s primary membership with immediate effect. TMC has accused the party leaders of anti-party activities and actions prejudicial to the organisation’s interests.

In separate expulsion notices issued on June 1, the party said both legislators had repeatedly failed to attend meetings convened by the authorised party leadership despite being elected as candidates nominated by the TMC.

“After due consideration of the matter, the competent authority of AITC has decided to expel you from the (primary) membership of the Party with immediate effect,” the notices said.