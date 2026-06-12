Abhishek Banerjee reacts to Kalyan Banerjee’s ‘arrogant’ remark

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee refused to be drawn into a public exchange over Kalyan Banerjee's criticism, declining to comment on the 'arrogant' label.

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Abhishek Banerjee reacted to Kalyan Banerjee's arrogant remark. File image/PTI

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday responded to Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee’s “arrogant” remark, saying the senior leader had every right to be critical as he had seen him grow up. He further described Banerjee senior as an elder who had “brought him up” politically and therefore had every right to criticise him.

“Kalyan Banerjee has seen me grow up. He is a senior leader of the party. He has every right to say a few harsh words to me. There is no reason to create unnecessary controversy over it,” Abhishek told reporters while leaving Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence after a meeting of the party’s top leadership.

Reacting to the remarks, Kalyan Banerjee told PTI, “I welcome his statement. He is just like my son. It is good that he has understood his mistake. All of us have to work and fight together against the BJP.”

The conciliation came at a time when the ruling party is grappling with the fallout of its crushing defeat in the recent West Bengal assembly elections and an increasingly visible churn within both its legislative and parliamentary wings.

Political observers viewed Abhishek’s response as an effort to prevent another internal dispute from escalating into a larger organisational crisis.

Kalyan Banerjee calls Abhishek arrogant

The remarks marked an unexpected thaw less than 24 hours after Kalyan Banerjee launched an unprecedented attack on Abhishek, accusing him of arrogance, distancing himself from all legal matters involving the Diamond Harbour MP and even issuing what appeared to be an ultimatum to party supremo Mamata Banerjee to choose between her nephew and veterans like him.

“While my loyalty lies with Mamata Banerjee, she has to decide whether she stands with Abhishek Banerjee or the TMC. If the party’s future depends solely on Abhishek, then there is no place for me,” he had remarked.

The row was triggered by developments in the assembly signature forgery case, in which Kalyan Banerjee had been slated to appear on behalf of Abhishek Banerjee in the Calcutta High Court but subsequently withdrew.

He announced that he would not appear for Abhishek in legal matters. The outburst stemmed from developments linked to the assembly signature forgery case, in which Kalyan Banerjee was expected to represent Abhishek at the Calcutta High Court before abruptly withdrawing himself.