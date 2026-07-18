Abhishek Banerjee’s office demolished five-storey building, Trinamool cries political vendetta

The Municipal Corporation has declared this building owned by Abhishek Banerjee illegal. The government had sent notices to Abhishek Banerjee several times, but he hadn't responded. Finally, on Saturday, the bulldozer action was initiated.

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Abhishek Banerjee's office demolished five-storey building, Trinamool cries political vendetta (File)

Bulldozer action is underway to demolish the “illegally constructed” office of MP and Mamata Banerjee’s nephew, Abhishek Banerjee. Three bulldozers are working to demolish this five-story office. Abhishek Banerjee’s office is located on Amtala-Baruipur Road. The administration had previously issued a notice to demolish the building, but Abhishek Banerjee did not respond. Following this, the administration began demolition proceedings on Saturday.

This office of MP Abhishek Banerjee is located in South 24 Parganas. Political controversy has escalated after demolition proceedings began at the office of Trinamool Congress National General Secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee on charges of “illegal construction. “As soon as the bulldozer arrived in front of this house early in the morning, a crowd of locals gathered there. BJP and TMC workers also gathered there. As the situation grew tense, the administration had to call in more security personnel.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed for security purposes. Previously, the administration had posted a notice alleging that the building was constructed without permission. The office had been closed since the assembly election results were announced. The district administration claims that the office was built illegally and without any documentation. No valid documents related to the office’s construction could be produced.

This office was closed after the West Bengal election results. Whenever there was a meeting in Diamond Harbour, it was held in this office. It was organized by the Trinamool Congress .