New Delhi: A two-day training programme called ‘Abhyas Varga’ for the newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers will begin from 9 AM on Saturday. The ‘Abhyas Varga’ will be organised at GMC Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library Building here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, party’s working president JP Nadda and other cabinet ministers are expected to be present at the event on both days.

According to the reports, the main aim of the programme is to instil discipline in some erring lawmakers. The two-day programme will have different sessions where the MPs will be sensitised about their conduct inside and outside the Parliament. They will also be informed on how to connect with masses on issues related to public welfare. Apart from these, the lawmakers will be sensitised on how to put forth the issues faced by people from their respective constituencies in Parliament.

“Many MPs (Members of Parliament) are first-timers. There are also those who have joined us from other political parties. It thus becomes important to organise events that will not only familiarise them with the party but also lay down what is expected of them,” a senior leader of the BJP on the condition of anonymity told a portal.

This is not the first time BJP has organised a workshop for parliamentarians. In 2014, when PM Modi came to power for the first time, a two-day orientation programme was organised to impart training to the newly-elected BJP MPs on enhancing their Parliamentary and public conduct.

Around 180 BJP MPs, including 162 from the Lok Sabha and 18 from Rajya Sabha had attended the training workshop then.