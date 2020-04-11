New Delhi: Dr. Jerome Kim, a clinical scientist and the world’s leading voice on vaccines who lead the US military’s program on the HIV vaccine stated that India has a big role to play in combating the coronavirus pandemic as the country has important vaccine manufacturing industry. “About 70% of the vaccines used around the world for extended immunization programmes are made in India”, Kim, the Director-General of International Vaccine Institute told WION channel. Also Read - 'Jaan Bhi, Jahan Bhi': PM Modi's Strategy in Fighting COVID-19 For India's Prosperous Future

He joined Palki Sharma Upadhyay from Seoul in South Korea, on Gravitas, WION's prime time show to talk about several topics including South Korea's success story against the COVID-19 on Friday 10th April 2020. South Korea is being heralded globally for its response against COVID-19 which helped flatten the curve in the country against the infectious disease. Rigorous testing was the hallmark of South Korea's response. Positive cases were promptly isolated and treated. Almost 2/3rd of the total patients have recovered.

Dr Jerome said that with 7 Billion people in the world who should potentially be vaccinated, someone has to make the vaccine, make a lot of doses and make it quickly. Furthermore, he claimed that almost every child in the world has received a vaccine, made in India and that’s really important.”

“It means Indian companies put out a billion vaccines a year and that’s the kind of capacity we are going to need in order to get this vaccine to the people who need it all over the world not just to people in the United States and Europe, but Asia, India, and Africa. So are going to need companies who have the capacity and the know-how to make vaccines”, he concluded.

Dr. Jerome also mentioned there is something we may be overlooking. “India has great universities and a lot of very talented and intelligent people, a thriving biotech industry and all of those resources could be brought to bear on this, probably the greatest pandemic threat in the last 100 years. India has a lot to contribute”, he stated.

Dr. Jerome mentioned that not all countries were able to begin the process of Testing – Tracking – Isolating and Treating on time, citing the rampant rise in cases in the United States and Italy.

According to Dr. Jerome, 98% of the people with COVID 19 infection eventually recover. India is in an early stage and what the government is doing hopefully could be effective to help limit the spread of COVID 19 in the population. The key is the careful monitoring of the testing and reporting of those tests back to the central government, a critical place where information can be gathered and shared and clear concise decisive messaging from a single source can be relayed to the Indian people.

Established in 1997, International Vaccine Institute (IVI) operates as an independent international organization under a treaty signed by 35 countries and the World Health Organization and is the world’s only international organization devoted exclusively to developing and introducing new and improved vaccines to protect the world’s poorest people.