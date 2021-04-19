COVID-19 Vaccination: The Government of India on Monday announced the vaccination drive will be open to all above the age of 18 years, starting May 1. As a result, each and every citizen of India above 18 years of age will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine, regardless of comorbidities. The decision on a ‘liberalised and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination’ was taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with doctors. Also Read - After Ashutosh Rana, His Wife Renuka Shahane, Their Sons Test COVID-19 Positive, Family Under Isolation

The government announced that the vaccination drive will be held as earlier. Coronavirus vaccines will be free of cost at all government-run COVID centres, while private hospitals can "transparently declare" a self-set cost for the vaccine.

Phase 3 of coronavirus vaccination for people above the age of 18 will commence on May 1. Here's how you can register on the CoWIN app.

COVID-19 Vaccination Phase 3: How to Register

Visit the official website of CoWIN – cowin.gov.in Enter your 10-digit mobile number or Aadhaar number You will receive an OTP on the mobile number, enter it in the given space Once registered, schedule your preferred date and time Get your COVID-19 vaccination done.

After this, you will get a Reference ID via which you can get your vaccination certificate.

COVID-19 Vaccination Phase 3: Documents Required

You will need at least one of the following documents at the time of registration, along with a Photo ID

Aadhaar Card

PAN Card

Voter ID

Driving License

Health Insurance Smart Card issued under by Ministry of Labour

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment

Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) Job Card

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs

Passport

Passbooks issued by Bank/Post Office

Pension Document

Service Identity Card issued to employees by Central/ State Govt./ Public Limited Companies

The government said procurement, eligibility, administration of coronavirus vaccines is being made flexible. As per the order, vaccine manufacturers would supply 50 per cent of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory released doses to the Government of India and would be free to supply the remaining 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the open market.