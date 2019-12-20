New Delhi: The five-phase Assembly Election in Jharkhand concluded on Friday with voters in the remaining 16 constituencies of the 81-seat state Assembly exercising their right to vote. With polling now officially over, attention will turn to exit polls, which will be conducted by various news channels in association with professional pollsters. (Click here for all Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019-related news).

Exit polls will start coming from 6:30 PM as the Election Commission, last month, had banned exit polls from 7 AM on November 30, which was the first phase of polls, till 5:30 PM on December 20, the last day. Counting of votes will be done and result announced on December 23.

ABP-CVoter, too, will announce the result of their exit polls at 6:30 PM. On Zee News, you can follow exit polls through Live streaming, the link for which is https://zeenews.com/hindi/live-tv.

The ruling BJP, which is contesting the polls alone after a split with state allies All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), is hoping for a second-consecutive five-year term for Raghubar Das, who is the first Chief Minister of the state to have completed a full term.

He contested the election from Jamshedpur East constituency from where he is pitted against BJP rebel Saryu Rai and Congress national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh.