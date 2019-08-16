Jind (Haryana): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday rooted for the abrogation of Article 370 and called it a big milestone for unity and integrity of the country.

Addressing a big crowd here at Eklavya Stadium, Shah said that with the decision, the Narendra Modi government had fulfilled the dream of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel. He said by doing so, the Modi government had united the country and opened the gates for development in the region.

“We had been saying that Kashmir was an integral part of India. But Article 370 sent out the message that something was still incomplete,” he said. He said nothing was done about it because of vote bank politics of the Congress. He said even the soul of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee would be blessing PM Modi for revoking Article 370.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not indulge in vote bank politics and all he cares about is the motherland. That is why he decided to abolish Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. In 75 days, Modi ji did what was not been done in the country in 70 years.”

Speaking on a major announcement made by PM Modi in his Independence Day speech a day ago, Shah said that a Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) would be another step towards strengthening the security of the country. “This will enable the three forces of the country to work in better coordination. It will be like a thunderbolt to the enemy.”

Praising Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for his work in the state, Shah said leaders of caste and class politics had created an atmosphere of hatred and discrimination in Haryana but the BJP government had brought about equitable development in the entire state.

He said the Congress and the Chautala family had destroyed Haryana whereas the Khattar government had ended discrimination and corruption in jobs. He also mentioned the steps taken by the Central and state governments in the state. Setting the tone for the party’s campaign for the forthcoming Assembly elections, Shah said, “We are aiming to win more than 75 seats in the assembly elections to be held in Haryana.”

“Whenever I came to Haryana as the national president, the people here have always fulfilled my wishes. In the previous Assembly elections, they gave the BJP a chance to form the government. In Lok Sabha elections, the state helped Modi ji come back to power. I am sure this time also, people will bless Khattar ji.”

Shah also raised questions on former chief minister Bhupinder Hooda and Chautala governments and said that Haryana was known for land trade in the earlier governments. “Earlier governments played puppets in the hands of builders but the government of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has made corruption a thing of the past,” he said.