New Delhi: A day after the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday requested other nations to refrain from commenting on India’s internal matters, especially regarding Jammu and Kashmir. Also Read - Such Comments Are Deeply Regrettable: MEA on Pakistan's Reaction to Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

Addressing the Sushma Swaraj Memorial Lecture organised by Panjab University, Chandigarh, via video-conference, Naidu said that abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was taken in larger interest to protect unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country. Also Read - 'Forever in Our Hearts': Twitter Fondly Remembers Sushma Swaraj on Her First Death Anniversary

“Other countries have no business interfering or commenting on our internal matters. Every country is expected to take care of its citizens, safeguard its interests and focus on internal problems,” he said at the lecture. Also Read - BJP Sarpanch Shot Dead by Terrorists in J&K's Kulgam, 2nd Attack Within 2 Days

He also said that India was a parliamentary democracy and the decision to abrogate Article 370 provisions, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was taken after detailed discussion in Parliament and with the support of majority of the members.

Interestingly, Naidu’s comments come close on the heels of China making a fresh attempt to raise the Kashmir issue at the UN Security Council (UNSC).

Last evening, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in Beijing that any unilateral change to the status quo of Jammu and Kashmir is ‘illegal’ and ‘invalid’. The remarks were made following a question by a Pakistani correspondent on the completion of one year of scrapping J&K special status and its bifurcation into two union territories.

Apart from this, Naidu also paid his tributes to the late Sushma Swaraj on her first death anniversary today, and described her as an ideal Indian woman.

Referring to the feelings expressed by the late Sushma Swaraj on Article 370 before her death, the vice president said that as the external affairs minister, she used to articulate India’s position quite efficiently and in a “sweet and sober manner”.

“But at the same time, she used to convey the stand of the country in a firm manner,” he said.

Sushma Swaraj, India’s former external affairs minister, died on August 6 last year. She is remembered for her high-profile portfolio, passion towards the nations, witty tweets and how she always stayed connected with the commoners.