New Delhi: In her first remarks on the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said the manner in which its (abrogation of Article 370) being done is ‘unconstitutional’. She claimed that the rules were not followed while scrapping Article 370.

“Congress party has always fought for the constitution and democracy. I have the same stand what our party has to say. The manner in which its (abrogation of Article 370) being done is unconstitutional,” the Congress leader said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress on #Article370: The manner in which it has been done is completely unconstitutional & it's against all the principles of democracy, there are rules to be followed when such things are done, which were not followed. pic.twitter.com/av4RAsATNi — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2019

Her reaction comes hours after the Supreme Court after hearing the petition seeking withdrawal of curfew, blocking of phone lines, internet, news channels and other restrictions from Jammu and Kashmir, postponed the matter for two weeks. ‘How long you are going to continue this?’ the top court asked the government on the petition filed by Tehseen Poonawalla.

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal replied that it was a highly sensitive situation and was in the interest of everyone. ‘We are reviewing the day-to-day situation. It’s a highly sensitive situation, it’s in the interest of everyone. Not a single drop of blood has been shed, no one died,’ said Venugopal.

The Apex court said, ‘we post the matter for hearing after two weeks and we will see what happens.’

Notably, normal life in the Valley has been paralysed owing to heavy security deployment, restrictions on movement and curtailing of communication links after the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and moved a bill proposing bifurcation of the state on August 5.

However, on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, restrictions were eased in the Valley to allow people to shop for the festival. But the usual hustle and bustle of Eid al-Adha, one of the biggest festivals in Kashmir, was missing.