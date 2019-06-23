After releasing an audio clip in which he threatened to commit suicide, absconding IMA chief Mansoor Khan on Sunday released a video clip in which he allegedly offered to surrender before the police and also reveal the ‘big names’ involved in the scam. In the video, Khan said that he is ready to cooperate with the police as he fears for his life.

The Enforcement Directorate had summoned Khan three days back in connection with the IMA jewel ponzi scam, which duped several thousands of investors to the tune of over Rs 15,000 crore. He had disappeared earlier this month and in the audio clip he had sent soon after, he had alleged that he was being harassed by some politicians and goons.

The police said the veracity of the 18-minute video, which is in circulation in Bengaluru and was addressed to City Commissioner Alok Kumar, was yet to be ascertained.

“I want to return to support the public and furnish all details before the police and am ready to cooperate with them. When I depose before the police and judiciary, I will disclose all names. They are not small names, but big. I am sure these people will not leave me alive,” he said.

Sharing his mobile number in the video, Khan, who is reportedly now in Dubai, alleged that some IMA managerial staff and politicians had backstabbed and harassed him, forcing him to hide his family members.

“Leaving the country was a mistake. But my own people – within the management and some close politicians – backstabbed and started harassing me. So I was forced to hide my family. Whatever happened subsequently was in haste and not planned,” he said.

Khan, who did not reveal where he was, said he wanted to return on June 19, but was asked to off-board saying he cannot leave.

“I had been at the airport on June 19 to return to India, but was asked to off-board because I was told I cannot leave,” he added.

Khan also said “99 per cent of the people” were spreading fake news on IMA and clarified he did not run a Ponzi scheme.

On June 20, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued the first summons to Khan, directing him to appear before the agency on June 24.

The next day, SIT raided the IMA Jewels’ office in New Delhi and seized Rs 20 crore worth jewellery.

The SIT had arrested the firm’s auditor Iqbal Khan and seven directors of different entities linked to Khan.

Over 40,000 complaints have so far been filed against the company by investors, demanding that their money be returned to them.

With Inputs From PTI