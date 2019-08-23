New Delhi: After absconding for some days following the FIR against him, Independent MLA from Bihar Anant Singh on Friday moved a surrender application in Delhi’s Saket Court.

An FIR was lodged against Singh under UAPA Act, following a raid at his residence in which an AK-47 was recovered. Singh had released a video after absconding right before his arrest by Patna police.

The next day, he released a video in which he said that he will surrender in the next 3-4 days. In the video, shot at an undisclosed location, Singh had claimed that he had not fled out of fear of arrest but that he had gone to see an ailing friend and that he would surrender in a few days.

Singh, a strongman and an Independent MLA, is facing arrest after arms and ammunition including an AK-47 rifle, hand grenades, 22 live cartridges and two bombs were recovered from his ancestral home in Barh, last Friday.

In the video, however, the MLA also claimed that there was no question of hiding an AK-47 in his ancestral home as he had not been there in 14 years. Instead, he accused Additional SP Lipi Singh, who is leading the investigation against him, of ‘conspiring’ against him.