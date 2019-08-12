New Delhi: Pakistan today stooped to a new low as a journalist from the country posted a fake tweet alleging rift among Indian security forces in the Kashmir valley. In the tweet, the journalist, Wajahat S Khan, said that a Muslim Kashmiri policeman shot and killed 5 CRPF personnel after they refused to let a pregnant woman through as she didn’t have a curfew pass.

The tweet, which was posted amid tensions in the Valley over govt’s revocation of Article 370, was promptly countered by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF):

The malicious content of this tweet is absolutely baseless and untrue. As always, all the security forces of India are working with coordination and bonhomie. Patriotism and our tricolour lie at the core of our hearts and existence, even when the color of our uniforms may differ. pic.twitter.com/1Rhrm09dPN — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) August 12, 2019

Pakistan has launched an intense propaganda war against India’s move to revoke special status of Jammu & Kashmir and bifurcate the state into two separate union territories (UTs) of Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The Imran Khan government has taken a series of steps as ‘retaliation’ against India. Besides the propaganda war, the neighbouring country has suspended the two cross-border train services-Samjhauta and Thar Express-and suspended bilateral trade with India. The Delhi-Lahore bus service, too, has been suspended.

Pakistan has also expelled India’s envoy to the country and recalled its own envoy from New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Eid celebrations passed off peacefully in the union territory under the watchful eyes of the security forces. Later, speaking to the media, the J&K administration categorically denied reports of firing by security forces and ‘casualty’ in the same.

The police, meanwhile, said that two minor incidents of stone-pelting had taken place, but both were handled professionally by the forces.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced move to revoke special status of Jammu and Kashmir, in the Rajya Sabha, last Monday. The announcement came after days of massive troop build-up in the Valley triggering fear among the locals.