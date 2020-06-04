New Delhi: Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday took a serious note of the killing of a pregnant elephant and said that such behaviour is not “Indian culture”. He promised to take action against the culprits responsible for the cruel death. Also Read - 'Nobody Will Use New Name': Twitter Slams Union Minister Prakash Javadekar's 'Historic' Priority to Rename Kolkata Port Amid COVID-19, Economic Crisis

"Killing of an elephant in Kerala is shocking, it is very cruel & not the Indian culture. This is absolutely unacceptable, we have already deputed our senior officers there. We will nab the culprits and punish them," the minister said.

The horrific death of the pregnant elephant caused huge outrage across the country and on social media platforms. The incident took place on May 27 when a 15-year-old pregnant pachyderm fell victim to an inhumane act.

An unidentified man had reportedly fed the elephant a pineapple filled with powerful firecrackers that exploded in her mouth when she chomped on it. The elephant suffered serious injuries on its tongue and mouth but did not cause any destruction to life or property. Instead, she walked into a river and waited for three days with excruciating pain until her life was slowly snuffed out.

In the autopsy, it was found that the upper and lower jaw, teeth and tongue of the elephant were badly damaged. The cause of death is due to aspiration of the lungs as it was filled with water.

Earlier, Javadekar took his official Twitter account and wrote, “Central Government has taken a very serious note of the killing of an elephant in Mallapuram, Kerala. We will not leave any stone unturned to investigate properly and nab the culprit(s). This is not an Indian culture to feed firecrackers and kill.”

Samuel Pachuau, the Wildlife Warden of the Silent Valley National Park, said, “It was on the 23rd of last month we came to know about this incident, when the elephant was spotted near a water source outside the National park.”

According to him, the culprits had placed firecrackers inside a pineapple which was then eaten by the wild elephant. Apparently it is a common practice in the area to shoo away the straying wild boars.