‘Absurd And Motivated’: India Rejects Allegations by Canada Over Khalistani Terrorist’s Killing

Relying to Canada’s allegations over Khalistani terrorist’s killing, the Central government said India has strong commitment to rule of law.

Justin Trudeau said in the Parliament that the country's security agencies were probing a link between the Indian government and the killing of Nijjar.

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday rejected the Canadian government’s allegation over India’s role in the killing of the Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey. The MEA termed the allegations as ‘absurd and motivated’, saying India has a strong commitment to the rule of law.

“We have seen and reject the statement of the Canadian Prime Minister in their Parliament, as also the statement by their Foreign Minister. Allegations of Government of India’s involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated,” the MEA said in a statement.

"India rejects allegations by Canada," MEA issues statement. "We have seen and reject the statement of the Canadian Prime Minister in their Parliament, as also the statement by their Foreign Minister. Allegations of Government of India's involvement in any act of violence in… pic.twitter.com/RmH8eFDinR — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2023

What MEA Said on Similar Allegations?

The MEA also said similar allegations were made by the Canadian Prime Minister to our Prime Minister and were completely rejected.

Notably, Justin Trudeau on Tuesday stated in the Parliament that the country’s security agencies were probing a link between the Indian government and the killing of Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, who was shot dead outside a gurdwara in Surrey.

What Justin Trudeau Said in House of Commons

“Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar,” Trudeau told the House of Commons.

Justin Trudeau on Monday accused the Indian government of being behind this fatal shooting, CBC News reported.

Who Was Hardeep Singh Nijjar?

Nijjar, who was wanted in India, was gunned down outside a gurdwara, in a parking area in Canada’s Surrey, BC on June 18.

Hailing from Bharsinghpur village in Punjab’s Jalandhar, Nijjar was based in Surrey and had been declared “absconder” by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

According to CBC News, Canada, PM Trudeau said his country’s national security officials had reasons to believe that “agents of the Indian government” carried out the killing of the Canadian citizen, who also served as the president of Surrey’s Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara.

Trudeau Stressed on Involvement of Foreign Hand

Justin Trudeau stressed that the involvement of a foreign hand or government in the killing of a Canadian citizen in Canada was unacceptable.

“Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty. It is contrary to the fundamental rules by which free, open, and democratic societies conduct themselves,” Trudeau added.

He informed further that he was coordinating with Canadian allies on this issue. “As you would expect, we have been working closely and coordinating with our allies on this very serious matter,” he said.

