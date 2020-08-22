New Delhi: A suspected ISIS operative has been arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell at Ridge road between Karol bagh to Dhaula Kuan after an exchange of fire last night. He has been identified as Abu Yusuf Khan. Also Read - 20-Year-Old Delhi Woman Poses as Cop & Issues Fake Challans For Covid-19 Violations, Arrested

Two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and one pistol have also been recovered from Khan. “The the IEDs were found in a pressure cooker. The weight yet not clear, it will be confirmed after the investigation”, said the police. Also Read - Independence Day Celebrations at Red Fort: List of Roads to Remain Closed From Tomorrow in Delhi

Officials believe the Khan visited several places in the city and was plotting a lone wolf attack. Also Read - Independence Day 2020: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory, Check Which Roads Are Blocked Till August 15

“One ISIS operative arrested with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) by our Special Cell after an exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan,” Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, said.

Meanwhile, NSG commandos and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) have been deployed near Buddha Jayanti Park in Ridge Road area from where Khan was arrested.

Following this, all SSPs and security agencies of Uttar Pradesh have been directed to remain on high alert, said Prashant Kumar, ADG-Law & Order, Uttar Pradesh.

Khan’s arrest comes days after an ophthalmologist from a medical college in Bengaluru was arrested by the anti-terror National Investigation Agency (NIA) for alleged links to ISIS operatives. Abdur Rahman, 28, was working on a medical app for helping terrorists, investigating officers said.

Rahman was arrested on Monday in connection with the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) case being probed by the NIA. The ISKP case was initially registered by the Delhi Police Special Cell in March after the arrest of a Kashmiri couple — Jahanzaib Sami Wani and his wife Hina Bashir Beigh — from Okhla Vihar, Jamia Nagar in the national capital.