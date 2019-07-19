Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Modi on Thursday said that he was abused for watching Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 and was accused of neglecting the flood relief measures in the state.

Deputy CM Sushil Modi was criticised for watching a movie while the flood situation in Bihar turned grim and around 18 lakh people were affected in nine districts of the state.

Modi said that several works can be done at the same time. “Today an English channel was showing that when the state is flooded, state’s Deputy CM is watching a film. The channel doesn’t know that several works can be done at one time. We’re helping flood-affected people and making all the arrangements,” said Modi.

“In the last six days, I watched this movie (Super 30) twice and I have also been abused for that,” he added.

WATCH Bihar Dy CM Sushil Modi: I’ve been abused for watching movie ‘Super 30’. Today also an English channel was showing ‘when state is flooded, Dy CM is watching a film’.Several works can be done at one time, we’re helping flood-affected people&doing all the arrangements.(18.07) pic.twitter.com/tNPqYNC3B7 — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019

He also said that ignoring a movie like ‘Super 30’, which is based on Bihar and has done the state proud, would have been disrespectful to the movie and their cast.

Super 30, which is based on the life of Anand Kumar, the founder of the Super-30 programme, has been made tax-free by the Bihar government.

Anand, who had launched the Super 30 programme for underprivileged IIT-JEE aspirants, shared the news on social media on Monday.

“Thanks a lot to CM Nitish Kumarji and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modiji making ‘Super 30’ tax-free. It will help more and more people see the film @iHrithik @RelianceEnt @NGEMovies @Shibasishsarkar #super30,” Anand tweeted.