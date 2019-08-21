New Delhi: The RSS-affiliated ABVP on Tuesday installed a new pillar comprising busts of V D Savarkar, Bhagat Singh and Subhas Chandra Bose in Delhi University’s North Campus.

Speaking to news agency ANI, ABVP leader and Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) president Shakti Singh said that “they ( V D Savarkar, Bhagat Singh and Subhas Chandra Bose) had made great contributions in the freedom struggle and youth should take inspiration from them”.

Singh added that they had requested the Delhi University administration that either a statue of Bhagat Singh be erected or the cellar (where Bhagat Singh was kept during trial) be made public. However, they got no response and were left with no option but to install it themselves.

“There is a cellar on campus where Bhagat Singh was kept during trial. We had demanded that either a statue of Bhagat Singh be erected or the cellar be made public. But DU administration didn’t respond to us. So we had no other option but to do this,” Singh said.

The move has been criticised by the Congress-affiliated NSUI and Left-backed AISA which said Savarkar cannot be kept on the same pedestal as Bose and Singh.

No immediate reaction was available from the varsity.

The DU students’ union polls will be held next month though the dates for the same have not yet been announced.