New Delhi: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), a student organisation affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, slammed the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress party, after they blackened the face of Savarkar’s bust and put a shoe garland around his statue, installed by ABVP members on Delhi University’s North Campus.

Former Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) president Shakti Singh said that NSUI’s tradition has been to defame freedom fighters.

“The recent event where it blackened the statue and put a shoe garland on it shows that they respect no freedom fighter,” said Shakti Singh.

ABVP State Secretary Siddharth Yadav seconded Singh and said that the installation of statues might be debatable, but the NSUI’s act was condemnable.

On Tuesday late night, ABVP members installed a new pillar comprising busts of V D Savarkar, Bhagat Singh and Subhas Chandra Bose in Delhi University’s North Campus.

Singh had said that they ( V D Savarkar, Bhagat Singh and Subhas Chandra Bose) had made great contributions in the freedom struggle and youth should take inspiration from them.

“There is a cellar on campus where Bhagat Singh was kept during the trial. We had demanded that either a statue of Bhagat Singh be erected or the cellar be made public. But DU administration didn’t respond to us. So we had no other option but to do this,” Singh said.

The move was later criticised by the NSUI and Left-backed All India Students’ Association (AISA) which said Savarkar cannot be kept on the same pedestal as Bose and Singh.