Is your AC bill burning a hole in your pocket? Cut your electricity bill by up to 30 percent with these expert tips

Instead of running the AC at a lower temperature, users can set a higher thermostat temperature and use gentle fan circulation for comfort.

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Is your AC bill burning a hole in your pocket?

New Delhi: The use of air conditioners witnesses a major spike during the summer season, which ultimately increases the electricity bills as well. Some believe that buying a new AC will automatically reduce their power consumption. However, that is not always the case. As per Coimbatore-based energy expert engineer Ashok Seethuraman, purchasing a new air conditioner is not necessarily the solution to lowering electricity bills.

In his recently posted video on YouTube, Seethuraman shared several practical tips to reduce AC-related power consumption. By following these suggestions, customers can slash their air-conditioning electricity costs by up to 30 percent. His suggestions include monitoring energy usage, improving airflow, performing regular maintenance of the air conditioner, and reducing the heat load on buildings.

Here’s a detailed look at these energy-saving measures.

Seethuraman has suggested understanding AC’s power consumption first. As per Seethuraman, it is important to first understand how much electricity your air conditioner is actually consuming. He suggests turning off other major appliances in the house and running only the AC to check its power consumption.

Second, compare this consumption with the power usage data mentioned on the AC’s nameplate.

If you notice a significant difference, consult the manufacturer’s service team to determine whether the unit is functioning properly.

He also recommends installing a run-hour meter and a single-phase energy meter. These devices can help track the AC’s daily electricity consumption and the number of hours it operates each day. “A BLDC fan consumes significantly less electricity than a conventional ceiling fan while also improving air circulation inside the room,” Ashok Seethuraman, Energy Expert

Here are some of the key details from the video:

One of the key recommendations repeatedly highlighted in the video is to use a BLDC ceiling fan alongside your air conditioner.

Better air circulation allows users to stay comfortable even at higher AC temperature settings, according to the expert

Instead of running the AC at a lower temperature, users can set a higher thermostat temperature and use gentle fan circulation for comfort.

Raising the Temperature by Just 1°C Can Reduce Electricity Bills

Seethuraman says that increasing the AC temperature setting by just 1°C can lead to considerable energy savings.

He explains that when a fan is used along with the AC, many users can remain comfortable even at 27°C.

Apart from saving electricity, maintaining a slightly higher indoor temperature can also provide a more comfortable cooling experience for some users.

Don’t Ignore These Features

Seethuraman noted that many users overlook features that are already available on their AC remote controls: Sleep Mode and Timer Mode. According to him, using these built-in functions can help reduce electricity consumption without any additional cost.

Important Advice for the Outdoor Unit

Seethuraman describes the outdoor condenser as the component that works the hardest during the summer months. He says that protecting it from direct sunlight can improve its performance.

How to Reduce Your AC Electricity Bill

Q1. Can I really reduce my AC electricity bill by up to 30 percent?

A: Yes, consumers can reduce the AC electricity bill by upto 30 percent by using the right temperature settings, improving air circulation, cleaning the AC regularly, and using built-in energy-saving features.

Q2. What is the ideal AC temperature setting to save electricity?

A: Energy experts recommend setting your AC between 24°C and 27°C.

Q3. Does using a fan along with an AC help save electricity?

A: Yes. A ceiling fan improves air circulation, making the room feel cooler.

Q4. What is a BLDC fan?

A: A BLDC (Brushless Direct Current) fan consumes significantly less electricity than a conventional fan while providing efficient airflow, helping reduce overall cooling costs.

Q5. Does lowering the AC temperature cool the room faster?

A: No. Setting the AC to 18°C instead of 24°C does not cool the room faster. It only makes the compressor work longer and consume more electricity.