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Summer AC guidelines: What is recommended AC temperature for people in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru?

Summer AC guidelines: What is recommended AC temperature for people in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru?

Certain parts of the country are facing intense heatwaves, which are leading to the overconsumption of air conditioners. Notably, the temperature at which ACs run is different for different cities

what temperature you should keep the AC at for maximum efficiency. File image

North India is currently in the grips of an intense heatwave with temperatures reaching 44 degrees Celsius in some places. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heatwave till April 26. In the middle of such harsh temperatures, most people reach for the AC remote.

But what if we tell you that the cooling of your AC depends not just on your AC but on the region as well. So, it is not necessary that the temperature at which the AC is providing proper cooling in Delhi-NCR, it will give the same result in Mumbai and Bengaluru. Meanwhile, selecting different modes will also be the basis of areas.

Let us take a look at what temperature you should keep the AC at for maximum efficiency.

Eastern India

In the eastern parts of the country, including Kolkata, Calicut, and others in the region, the air conditioner should be set to 24-25 degrees Celsius. It is advisable to keep the fan on, which helps keep the room circulating with moist, warm air. This provides cooling and

comfort.

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Bengaluru and the southern areas

The ideal temperature at which the AC should be placed in Bengaluru and other parts of the region is 25-26 degrees Celsius. The temperature is placed at higher levels in these areas as they do not receive extreme heat. Thus, they provide efficient cooling at this temperature.

Also Read: IMD Weather Forecast April 23: Heatwaves likely across northwest, central, eastern states; heavy rainfall expected in AP, Assam, Meghalaya, check details inside

Mumbai and the western regions

In the western regions like Mumbai, Surat, and other cities, the temperature should be set at 25 degrees Celsius along with a dehumidifier since humidity is high in these areas. Notably, high humidity regions do not require cooling but humidity control. Therefore, running the AC at 25°C with the dehumidifier on will be effective.

Intense heatwave in India

The national capital is currently facing scorching heat, with maximum temperatures crossing the 42 degrees Celsius mark at some stations. According to the weather department, the heatwave conditions are set to intensify further from April 24.

According to station-wise data, the highest maximum temperature was recorded at Ridge at 42.1 degrees Celsius, which was 3.7 degrees above normal. Ayanagar followed at 41.4 degrees Celsius (three degrees above normal), while Safdarjung, the city’s base station, recorded 40.7 degrees Celsius, also three degrees above normal.

The weather department has forecast mainly clear skies for April 23, with temperatures expected to range between a minimum of 24 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 42 degrees Celsius. Heatwave conditions are likely to set in from April 24, with temperatures expected to rise further and touch around 43 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

Also Read: Heatwave Weather Alert: Water bell in Delhi schools, timing revised in Jharkhand and UP, holiday announced in Odisha; Check State-Wise School Holiday updates here

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