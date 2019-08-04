Srinagar: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday wrote to former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti asking about her involvement in illegal appointments made by Chairman of J&K Bank.

In a letter No: SSP/ACBK/FIR-10/2019/3064 dated 03-08-2019, Senior Superintendent of Police, ACB, asked Mehbooba, “During the course of investigation of case FIR No 10/2019, police station ACKB dated 08-06-2019, it has surfaced that some appointments were made by Chairman of J&K Bank on references and recommendations of a few ministers.”

“It may please be clarified whether such references had your endorsement, verbal or otherwise for appointments in J&K Bank,” it added.

Meanwhile, the State-run Jammu & Kashmir Bank on Saturday reported a 58 percent fall in its net profit to Rs 21.87 crore in the first quarter of 2019-20 due to a rise in bad loans.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 52.59 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal.