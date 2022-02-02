New Delhi: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Wednesday wrote to state governments directing them to accelerate the second dose vaccination coverage among due beneficiaries aged 15-18 years. “A tailored Communication Strategy focused on the adolescent population and their caregivers should also be rolled out to make them aware about the timely completion of vaccination schedule and sustain their vaccine confidence. I hereby request you to direct the concerned officials to accelerate the 2nd dose coverage amongst due beneficiaries aged 15-18 years while also ensuring that remaining beneficiaries for 1st dose also receive it in a time-bound manner”, the health secretary said in the letter.

Read his full letter here

Here is your 5-point cheatsheet

The drive to inoculate the adolescents in 15-18 age group had begun on January 3.

More than 4.66 crore doses have been administered in this age-group (15-18) resulting in the 1st dose coverage of 63% in a span of less than a month.

Beneficiaries in the age group of 15 to 18 years start receiving their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine from Jan 31.

42 lakh adolescents who received first dose on 3rd Jan’ 22 have become eligible for 2nd dose from 31″ Jan’22, the government said.

Meanwhile, drug firm Zydus Cadila said it has commenced supplies of its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D to the central government. The company has initiated the supply as per the order placed by the government, the drug firm said in a statement.

COVID-19 in India

With 1,61,386 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in last 24 hours, India's total tally of cases increased to over 4.16 crore. The death toll has climbed to 4,97,975 with 1,733 fatalities reported during the 24-hour period.

The active cases decreased by 1,21,456 to reach 16,21,603– 4.20 per cent of the total infections — while the country’s recovery rate stands at 94.60 per cent, the health ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 9.26 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 14.15 per cent.