New Delhi: Amid the unprecedented surge in the Covid cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the country. During the meeting PM Modi urged authorities to further accelerate vaccine drive for adolescents in mission mode. He also directed that intensive containment & active surveillance should continue in clusters reporting higher cases & required technical support be provided to states reporting higher cases presently.

PM Modi also said that a meeting with chief ministers will be convened to discuss state-specific scenarios, best-practices, and the public health response. He highlighted the need to ensure continuity of non-Covid health services while managing Covid cases presently.

During the review meeting, PM Modi stressed on the need to ensure adequate health infrastructure at the district level. He asked officials to maintain coordination regarding this with the states.