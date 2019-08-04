Chandigarh: Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Senior advocate HS Phoolka today wrote to Punjab Assembly Speaker regarding the delay in acceptance of his resignation.

Phoolka, who resigned from the AAP in January, requested the Speaker to immediately accept his resignation so that by-polls of Dhaka constituency can be held along with Phagwara and Jalalabad constituency.

“I had submitted my resignation from the State Assembly in Oct 2018. I had personally appeared before you and had also submitted an online resignation. Till today my resignation hasn’t been accepted,” wrote Phoolka in the letter.

“I request you that in the event you don’t take any decision on my resignation, I’ll be constrained to approach Supreme Court,” the letter read.

Phoolka’s resignation from the AAP had come amid speculation of a possible alliance between the Congress and the AAP for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

After his resignation from AAP, Phoolka had lamented the fact that the anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare was converted into a political party and rejected any possibility of contesting the Lok Sabha elections.

“Converting anti-corruption movement into a political party in 2012 was wrong,” he said.

“I will not contest Lok Sabha election although, after the conviction of Sajjan Kumar, people in Punjab said I could easily win from any seat,” he added.

Notably, Phoolka has been fighting the legal battle for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims.