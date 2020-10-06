Bihar Assembly Election 2020: A day after the BJP-JDU alliance announced its seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, the saffron party on Tuesday asserted that any party who wants to be a part of the NDA ‘gathbandhan’ has to accept Nitish Kumar’s leadership. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP Releases List of 27 Candidates; Shooter Shreyasi Singh to Contest From Jamui

The comment comes as a sharp retort at the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) which has decided to contest the Bihar polls separately in view of “ideological differences” with the Janata Dal (United). Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: BJP Leader Escapes Attack as Terrorist Opens Fire; PSO Retaliates, Dies in Action

“Nitish Kumar is the leader of NDA in Bihar, all talks in Bihar ‘gathbandhan‘ are being held under his leadership. BJP accepts his leadership in the state, whoever accepts Nitish Kumar Ji’s leadership will be part of NDA ‘gathbandhan‘,” said BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP Vice President Rajendra Singh Joins Chirag Paswan's LJP

Yesterday, LJP supremo Chirag Paswan said that he chose a “difficult path” by contesting alone to “bring back the state’s lost pride”. He clarified that LJP will not contest against the BJP, who it had sought an alliance with.

The first phase of polling is to be held on October 28. Leaders of JD-U and RJD were invited at the residences of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav for allotment of party symbols and candidates have been asked to go to their respective constituencies for campaigning.