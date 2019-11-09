New Delhi: Moments after the Supreme Court delivered its verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case, Sunni Waqf Board lawyer Zafaryab Jilani expressed his dissatisfaction with the judgment.

Reacting to the verdict, Zafaryab Jilani, said, “We respect the judgement but we are not satisfied, we will decide further course of action.” Jilani further said that the ‘Ayodhya verdict has a lot of contradictions’ and added that the Muslim side will seek a review of the judgment.

Addressing a press conference after the verdict, the the senior advocate said, “There are several portions in the judgment…we are unhappy and dissatisfied with this judgment. We will file a review petition if our committee agrees on it. It is our right and it is in the Supreme Court’s rules as well.”

Zafaryab Jilani, All India Muslim Personal Law Board: We will file a review petition if our committee agrees on it. It is our right and it is in Supreme Court's rules as well. #AyodhyaJudgment https://t.co/ICu8y7fOzI pic.twitter.com/iAoOIcjMTz — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2019

However, he also maintained that certain aspects of judgment can help improve secular structure of country and appealed people to maintain peace.

Meanwhile, Rajiv Dhawan, the other lawyer representing Muslims or the Sunni Waqf Board, evaded a reply.

A five-justice Constitution bench of the Supreme Court ruled on Saturday in a unanimous verdict that the disputed land at Ayodhya must be given to a trust for construction of a Ram temple and ordered the Central government to formulate a scheme within three months.

The Sunni Waqf Board, which was a party to the seven-decade-old title suit, should be given an alternate five-acre land at some other suitable place for construction of a mosque, the unanimous judgment read.