Beware! Accepting money on PhonePe and handing over cash could land you in trouble; Here’s how

A simple cash-for-UPI exchange with an unknown person could lead to serious consequences. If the transferred money is later found to be connected to a cybercrime, your bank account may be flagged, scrutinised, or even frozen.

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The scam typically begins with an unknown person saying they need cash immediately. Representational Image

Digital payments have made everyday transactions easier than ever, but cybercriminals are constantly finding new ways to exploit users. One such scam involves an unknown person offering to transfer money to your PhonePe or UPI account in exchange for cash. What appears to be a simple request could have serious consequences, experts say. The transaction may expose you to a fraud investigation, and your bank account could even be frozen.

How does it happen?

The scam typically begins with an unknown person saying they need cash immediately. They send the amount to your UPI account to gain your trust and then ask you to return it in cash. Since the money appears in the account, many people assume the transaction is legitimate and comply.

What is the danger?

In many fraud cases, criminals route stolen money through several accounts before withdrawing it. As a result, funds deposited into your account may be linked to illegal activity. When authorities track the flow of money, your account could come under scrutiny even if you had no role in the fraud.

What other risk will be there?

If your account is found to be connected to a questionable transaction, banks may block it as a preventive measure. This can disrupt your ability to make payments or withdraw cash, and you may have to spend considerable time providing explanations to officials.

How to stay safe?

Experts advise against accepting or exchanging money with unknown individuals, either online or in cash. Regularly monitor your bank account and UPI alerts, and promptly inform your bank if you notice anything unusual. In case of suspected fraud, report the incident to the cyber helpline by calling 1930. Staying alert can save you from serious complications.