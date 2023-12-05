Accessibility Widget Launched For Persons With Disabilities

iGOT Karmayogi is a comprehensive online learning portal to guide government officials in their capacity-building journey.

International Day of Persons with Disabilities: On the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PwD) on 3 December 2023, a new Accessibility Widget was launched at the iGOT Karmayogi Platform. Introduced with the objective of making the iGOT Platform accessible to learners across the government spectrum, the Widget currently offers user-friendly features such as: Screen Reader, Smart Contrast, Text Spacing, Dyslexia Friendly, Saturation, Pause Animations, and Page Structure.

iGOT’s Accessibility Widget seeks to not only empower PwD learners to navigate, and engage with content seamlessly but also demonstrates the Platform’s commitment to creating an inclusive and equitable learning experience for all.

iGOT Karmayogi (https://igotkarmayogi.gov.in/) is a comprehensive online learning portal to guide government officials in their capacity-building journey. The portal combines six functional hubs for online learning, competency management, career management, discussions, events, and networking. 27 lakh+ learners from across the government spectrum are currently registered on the iGOT Platform having access to 818 courses.

