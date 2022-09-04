Dumka, Jharkhand: Our politicians and lawmakers, irrespective of holding any constitutional office or not, often make absolutely callous and insensitive statements about the issues that relate directly to humanity and human suffering. The latest to join the bandwagon is Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The Jharkhand CM, on Sunday, while responding to the death of a minor girl who was found hanging from a tree in Dumka district, said, “accidents happen. Where do they not occur?”Also Read - A Lot More Than A Parking Lot: Jharkhand's First Transport Nagar To Be A Hub Of Commercial Activity

The case pertains to the incident when a 14-year-old tribal girl was found hanging from a tree in a field in Dumka on Saturday following which the Jharkhand Police registered a case of rape and murder against a man.

"Rape and murder case registered under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and SC/ST Act. Accused Armaan Ansari was arrested. We want to collect evidence and file a charge sheet soon," said Amber Lakra, Superintendent of Police, Dumka.

As per the reports, the girl was allegedly sexually exploited by a man on the pretext of marriage and was raped, killed, and hanged from a tree in Dumka.

“Hanging body of a girl found in Dumka. She was hanging by a tree. One accused has been arrested. The investigation is underway. All facts and other things are being ascertained,” Dumka Police had said on Saturday.

A few days back, another minor girl was set ablaze in the region by one Shahrukh Moin on August 23. The girl succumbed to her injuries on August 28.