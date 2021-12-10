New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to distinguished architect Balkrishna Doshi and congratulated him on being awarded the Royal Gold Medal 2022, by the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA). Given in recognition of a lifetime’s work, the Royal Gold Medal is approved personally by the British monarch Queen Elizabeth II and is given to a person or group of people who have had a significant influence on the advancement of architecture. It has been awarded since 1848 and will be presented to Balkrishna Doshi at a special ceremony next year.Also Read - BJP's Road to Purvanchal Through Mega Project Broadens: PM Modi to Inaugurate Saryu Nahar National Project in Balrampur on Dec 11

Spoke to the distinguished architect Shri Balkrishna Doshi Ji and congratulated him on being awarded the Royal Gold Medal 2022. His contributions to the world of architecture are monumental. His works are globally admired for their creativity, uniqueness and diverse nature. https://t.co/Fk25Gp7zg0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 10, 2021

Ahmedabad-based Doshi was recognised for his career spanning seven decades, with over 100 built projects, across India. His has influenced the direction of architecture in India and its adjacent regions through both his practice and his teaching. His buildings combine pioneering modernism with vernacular, informed by a deep appreciation of the traditions of India's architecture, climate, local culture and craft.

His projects include administrative and cultural facilities, housing developments and residential buildings. He has become internationally known for his visionary urban planning and social housing projects, as well as his work in education, both in India and as a visiting professor at universities around the world.

Announcing Doshi as the recipient of 2022 Royal Gold Medal, RIBA President Simon Allford said: “It was an honour and a pleasure to chair the committee in selecting Balkrishna Doshi as the 2022 Royal Gold Medallist. At ninety-four years old, he has influenced generations of architects through his delightfully purposeful architecture. Balkrishna Doshi’s outstanding contribution to the art of architecture, the craft of construction and the practice of urban design establish him as a most deserving recipient of this award and I greatly look forward to him being presented with the medal next year.”

On hearing the news that he will receive the Royal Gold Medal in 2022, Balkrishna Doshi said: “I am pleasantly surprised and deeply humbled to receive the Royal Gold Medal from the Queen of England. What a great honour!”

Born in 1927 in Pune to an extended family of furniture makers, Balkrishna Doshi studied at the JJ School of Architecture, Bombay (now Mumbai), before working for four years with Le Corbusier as senior designer (1951-54) in Paris and four more years in India to supervise projects in Ahmedabad. He worked with Louis Kahn as an associate to build the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and they continued to collaborate for over a decade.