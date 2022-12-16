Shraddha Murder Case: Day After DNA Test Revelation, Accused Aftab Poonawala Moves Delhi Court Seeking Bail

Poonawala is currently in judicial custody till December 23, and is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail. His bail plea will be heard tomorrow.

(FILE PHOTO)

Shraddha Walkar murder case: A day after forensic reports confirmed that some of the bones recovered by Delhi police from the Mehrauli and Gurugram forest areas last month belong to Shraddha Walkar, a bail application was filed by the accused Aftab Poonawala at Delhi’s Saket Court. Poonawala is currently in judicial custody till December 23, and is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail. His bail plea will be heard tomorrow.

Shraddha, 27, was strangled and killed, and her body was chopped into 35 pieces by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawala in May. Aftab stored the body parts in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his rented apartment before dumping them across Delhi over several days. Police claimed that Aftab has confessed to the chilling murder.

Breakthrough in DNA test

On Thursday, Delhi Police claimed that the DNA samples extracted from the bones recovered from a forest area and from the blood traces found at the house where Shraddha Walkar was murdered have matched with samples of her father.

A total of 13 decomposed bones and part of a jaw were collected from the Mehrauli forest that were suspected to belong to the 27-year-old woman.

The development comes a month after Poonawala’s arrest. Police are yet to recover Walkar’s phone, which Poonawala has thrown off somewhere.

Shraddha’s Father files plea

“Yes, I have been told that the DNA samples (his own with that of the bones that were recovered) have matched. Let’s see what happens….I wanted some information regarding the complaint filed by my daughter in 2020. So, I have filed a plea for the same. That might be useful for the case in the future,” Shraddha’s father Vikas Walkar told media.

Shraddha murder case | Yes, I have been told that the DNA samples (his own with that of the bones that were recovered) have matched. Let’s see what happens: Vikas Walkar, father of deceased Shraddha Walkar pic.twitter.com/1lQJyBqG8J — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2022

On December 15, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena approved the proposal of the Delhi Police to appoint special public prosecutors to represent the Union Territory in the trial court in the Shraddha Walkar murder case. According to the L-G office, advocates Madhukar Pandey and Amit Prasad will represent Delhi Police as special public prosecutors in the matter.