New Delhi: An accused in the Bhima Koregaon case on Friday refused to depose before the Inquiry Commission as it might affect his argument before the trial court.

Surendra Gadling explained that his arguments in the Bhima Koregaon case will be out in the open if he deposes before the respective commission.

Last month, the Inquiry Commission had summoned Gadling and co-accused Sudhir Dhawale to appear before it on September 6 and September 7 respectively. Both the accused were arrested last year. They are currently lodged in Yerawada jail. While Gadling refused to depose before the commission, Sudhir Dhawale is scheduled to appear before the inquiry commission on Saturday.

On January 1 in 2018, violence had erupted at an event to mark 100 years of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured, including 10 policemen.

The police had filed 58 cases against 162 people during a state-wide shutdown in January following clashes in Bhima-Koregaon.

Later that year, they filed a charge sheet against ten people, including five arrested activists- Roma Wilson, Shoma Sen, Sudhir Dhawale, Mahesh Raut and Surendra Gadling and five absconding accused- Commander Dipak Milind Teltumbde, Kishanda Prashant Bose, Prakash Naveen Rituoam Goswami, Commanders Deepu and Manglu.

The police, in its charge sheet, alleged that Elgaar Parishad, which was organised at Pune’s Shaniwar Wada on December 31, 2017, had aggravated the violence in Koregaon Bhima a day later.

The charge sheet further states that a letter recovered from one of the arrested accused revealed that a conspiracy was being framed to plan a Rajiv Gandhi like assassination to take down Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from ANI)