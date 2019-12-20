New Delhi: Ahead of Delhi assembly election 2020, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday launched its poll campaign, the official slogan for which being ‘Ache beete 5 saal, lage raho Kejriwal‘ (Past five years have been good, keep going Kejriwal’).

The campaign was launched in the presence of senior party leaders, including Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai and other Delhi Ministers and MLAs at the party office in the national capital.

For the occasion, the party office was embellished with a big banner of the slogan along with party chief Arvind Kejriwal’s photograph.

One of the tweets by the AAP, ending with a hashtag #LageRahoKejriwal, read, “The AAP government’s schemes prioritized the safety of women in the country’s capital and made daily traffic manifold easier.”

अच्छे बीते पांच साल, लगे रहो केजरीवाल | Campaign Launch at Party Headquarters. Watch Live:https://t.co/xyOhpqz14U — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 20, 2019

It must be noted that for the upcoming elections, AAP has collaborated with Prashant Kishor-led political consultancy firm I-PAC.

I-PAC is one of the leading political advocacy groups as it has worked on a number of successful campaigns.

“The Aam Aadmi Party in collaboration with I-PAC and Prashant Kishor will formally kick-start its 2020 election campaign on Friday with the launch of the official slogan and the first campaign,” the AAP had Thursday said in a statement.

The tenure of Arvind Kejriwal ends in February 2020, and the elections are likely to be conducted around the same time.

In 2015, the AAP-led by Arvind Kejriwal, came to power winning 67 out of 70 seats.