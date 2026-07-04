Acid, alcohol and ‘suicide’: Wife exposes husband’s murder, in-laws tried to cover it up

What was first believed to be the suicide of a 23-year-old man has now turned out to be an alleged murder by his parents.

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Acid, alcohol and 'suicide': Wife exposes husband's murder, in-laws tried to cover it up

Drinking Turns Fatal: A shocking and bone-chilling murder mystery has surfaced from Gujarat where a father and mother allegedly killed their 23-year-old son and tried to pass it off as a suicide. The crime took place on June 30 in Gundala village of Rajkot district. The 23-year-old Ram Babubhai Bambhava had a severe drinking problem and used to drink liquor every day. This habit led to heated arguments with his parents almost every day.

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What Exactly Happened?

Like every other day, Ram came home in an intoxicated state, and his parents started scolding him over his addiction. The heated argument escalated, and Mother reportedly forced Ram to drink acid. His father also joined and allegedly assaulted him and strangled him. Ram ran out of breath and died of suffocation.

To cover up the crime, both husband and wife hatched a plan and projected the murder as a suicide. Babubhai, the father, local political influence to pressure authorities into conducting a quick panel post-mortem at Gondal Civil Hospital.

Initially, police believed it to be a case of suicide but post-mortem report revealed shocking facts.

Autopsy Revealed Shocking Facts, Wife Filed Complaint

The post-mortem report exposed parents’ role, who tried to hide the murder, revealing that the death was a homicide caused by poisoning and strangulation.

Following the complaint by the victim’s wife Banshiben Bambhava, police registered an FIR against the parents and initiated an investigation.

After collecting sufficient evidence, Gondal police arrested both parents and were arrested.

The accused father runs a local tea stall and was the eldest of four siblings.

The accused, identified as Babubhai alias Atulbhai Ghughabhai Bambhava, and Manishaben alias Motiben.

Further investigation is underway.