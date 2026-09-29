Acid attack case: 4 men accused of throwing acid on woman in Delhi’s Sangam Vihar acquitted

Saket Court quitted four men in the 2019 Sangam Vihar acid attack case. The judge cited an unexplained month-long delay in filing FIR, missing CCTV evidence and police investigation flaws.

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Acid attack case: 4 men accused of throwing acid on woman in Delhi’s Sangam Vihar acquitted

2019 Acid Attack Case: Four men accused of throwing acid on a woman in Delhi’s Sangam Vihar in 2019 walked free after a Delhi court acquitted them on Monday. During the hearing, the court flagged several loopholes in the prosecution’s case, which, according to the court, failed to establish the men’s identity and involvement beyond a reasonable doubt. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Hargurvarinder Singh Jaggi of the Saket Courts passed the judgment on Monday and acquitted Preet Pal, Ramesh, Suresh Chand, and Bablu Kumar. They were acquitted of charges under Sections 326B (voluntarily throwing or attempting to throw acid), 195A (threatening a person), and 506-II (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.