Gadkari said the decision aims to provide comfortable working conditions for truck drivers to improve their efficiency also reduce fatigue experienced by the drivers during long travels.

AC’s Now Mandatory In Truck Cabins, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Approves Draft Notification

Representational Image (Pixabay)

New Delhi: Air-conditioning inside cabins of long-route trucks has now been made mandatory. A draft notification to this effect has been approved by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

“Approved the draft notification to mandate the installation of air-conditioning systems in the cabins of trucks belonging to categories N2 and N3,” Gadkari wrote on his official Twitter handle.

Approved the draft notification to mandate the installation of air-conditioning systems in the cabins of trucks belonging to categories N2 and N3. Truck drivers play a crucial role in ensuring road safety. This decision marks a significant milestone in providing comfortable… — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) July 6, 2023

Gadkari said the decision aims to provide comfortable working conditions for truck drivers to improve their efficiency and also reduce fatigue experienced by the drivers during long travels.

“Truck drivers play a crucial role in ensuring road safety. This decision marks a significant milestone in providing comfortable working conditions for truck drivers, thereby improving their efficiency and addressing the problem of driver fatigue,” he said.

