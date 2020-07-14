New Delhi: Congress leader Vishvendra Singh, sacked on Tuesday from Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot cabinet along with now-former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, wondered what ‘anti-part statement did we make’, adding that the aim was to get the party high command’s attention to promises in the party manifesto that, he said, the Rajasthan government hadn’t been able to fulfil thus far. Also Read - Rajasthan Political Crisis: On Video, BTP MLA Rajkumar Roat Alleges 'Hostage-Like Situation' | Watch

“What anti-party statement did we make? We only wanted to get high command’s attention to promises in our manifesto as we haven’t been able to deliver them in close to two years of being in power. For what fault was action taken?”, he said. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: Truth Can Never be Defeated, Tweets Pilot, Removes Cong Mention From His Twitter Bio After Being Sacked as Dy CM

What anti-party statement did we make?We only wanted to get high command's attention to promises in our manifesto as we haven't been able to deliver them in close to 2 yrs of being in power. For what fault was action taken?: Vishvendra Singh,who was dropped as minister #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/e0DnKEXOE9 — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2020

Notably, Singh and Ramesh Meena, who himself was sacked as cabinet minister today, were the two ministers among the MLAs who are supporting Pilot, who has also been removed as the Rajasthan Congress chief. While Singh was the state Tourism Minister, Meena held the Consumer Affairs portfolio.

The MLAs, around 20 in number, are currently staying in a luxury hotel in BJP-ruled Harayana’s Manesar, near Gurugram. Pilot, meanwhile, is at his residence in Delhi and is yet to speak publically on the issue; however, hours after his removal, he had tweeted: “Truth can be harassed but never defeated”.

सत्य को परेशान किया जा सकता है पराजित नहीं। — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) July 14, 2020

Additionally, he also updated his Twitter profile, removing Deputy Chief Minister, as well as any mention of the Congress.