New Delhi: A day after the Centre decided to move 10,000 additional paramilitary troops in Jammu & Kashmir and subsequently faced massive backlash over it- the government today reasoned it as a precautionary move in face of a probable terror strike in the state.

Top government sources said that the troops have been moved in accordance to intelligence inputs received of a major strike being planned to be carried out in Kashmir valley soon.

The sources also revealed that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held meetings with the counter-terrorism grid of J&K in view of such inputs.

Top govt sources: NSA Ajit Doval had held a meeting of counter-terrorism grid in Jammu and Kashmir in view of this major terrorist attack threat in the Kashmir valley.

The decision to deploy the troops is to further strengthen the counter terrorist grid in the state. https://t.co/3aIwuruuUX — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2019

It is believed that peaceful conduct of Amarnath Yatra has irked terrorists and their handlers in Pakistan, who may devise plans to disturb the calm there.

In view of the threat perception, the security forces including the Army and CRPF units are maintaining the highest levels of vigil to foil any misadventures attempts by anti-national or foreign terror elements.

NSA Doval is also reported to be in constant touch with the security agencies to monitor the situation and is keeping a close eye on developments in the state.

With ANI inputs