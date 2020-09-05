New Delhi: ‘The actions of the Chinese troops, including amassing of large number of troops, their aggressive behaviour and attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo were in violation of the bilateral agreements’, Defence Minister Rajanth Singh emphasised during meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe. Earlier on Friday, Singh and Fenghe met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting and discussed the ongoing border tensions at LAC in Ladakh. The meeting which started at 9.30 PM (IST) went lasted for two hours. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: 'Won't Give up an Inch of Territory', Says China; Blames India For Escalating Tension

"Raksha Mantri and Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe had frank and in-depth discussions about the developments in the India-China border areas as well as on India-China relations", a statement from the Defence Minister's office said on Saturday.

It stated that Singh conveyed that the two sides — India and China should continue their discussions, including through diplomatic and military channels, to ensure complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquillity along the LAC at the earliest.

“The current situation should be handled responsibly and that neither side should take any further action that could either complicate the situation or escalate matters in the border areas”, it added further.

Furthermore, the defence ministry said that Indian troops had always taken a very responsible approach towards border management but, at the same time, there should also be no doubt about our determination to protect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Chinese Defence Minister, on the other hand, said that both sides should implement consensus reached between PM Modi and President Xi Jinping and continue to solve issues through dialogue, strictly follow bilateral agreements, strengthen regulation of frontline troops and not undertake provocative actions.