Mumbai: Hours after actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was cleared by the probe agency in the drugs-on-cruise case, it is learnt that the Centre on Friday asked the 'competent authority' to take 'appropriate action' against former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official Sameer Wankhede for his shoddy investigation into the matter, news agency ANI reported quoting sources. Aryan Khan was cleared of all charges in the drugs haul case today, for which he had spent 22 days in a Mumbai jail last year. NCB, in its 6,000-page chargesheet, said no drugs were found on Aryan Khan and there was no "substantial evidence" to charge him and five others.

Sources further informed that the government has already taken action in the case of Wankhede's fake caste certificate case, which was brought to light by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik, who was also later arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Sameer Wankhede was the NCB's zonal director of Mumbai at the time when the probe agency had raided the Cordelia cruise ship in October 2021 and arrested Aryan Khan along with 22 others.

Following the high profile arrests, Nawab Malik had levelled allegations of caste certificate forgery against Sameer Wankhede. The NCB leader claimed that Wankhede, who was born a Muslim and later forged his caste certificate to get into the civil services using a seat reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC). However, Wankhede and his family denied the allegations.

Malik also made allegations of corruption against Wankhede, following which Wankhede was removed from the case and it was transferred from the Mumbai zone to the central team of the NCB. A vigilance probe was also later initiated against Wankhede.