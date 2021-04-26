New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday rapped the Rajasthan government and asked it to honour the orders of free movement of medical oxygen for coronavirus patients in other states. The court observed that any obstruction at this stage will tantamount to endangering hundreds of human lives. Also Read - China's State-Run Airline Suspends Cargo Flights Rushing COVID-19 Medical Supplies to India

A High Court bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli were conducting a three-and-a-half-hour long hearing on the oxygen crisis that has gripped not just Delhi, but many other cities in India. Also Read - Fact Check: Is Empty Nebuliser Substitue For Oxygen Cylinder Amid Covid Crisis? Know Truth Behind Viral Video

“We hope and expect the State of Rajasthan to honour the orders passed by the court and the Central government. An obstruction in the matter of liquid oxygen at this stage will tantamount to endangering hundreds of human lives. It will serve no purpose to anyone to obstruct,” the court said, adding that the stoppage of tankers will have a snowballing effect. Also Read - 'I Understand Pain & Trauma of Covid Patients': UP Businessman Refills Oxygen Cylinders For Just Rs 1

The remarks by the bench came after INOX, which supplies oxygen to hospitals in Delhi, said that some of its tankers were stopped by the Rajasthan government and are yet to be released. Earlier today, Jaipur Golden hospital had flagged the company on Twitter saying they have “not got any response or dispatch note” on the oxygen refill for the day.

We are trying to get in touch with INOX @inoxairproducts since morning to ensure our daily Oxygen supply reaches on time. Have not got any response or dispatch note yet. Alerting everyone now in the hope of preventing another 🆘 situation today. @tehseenp @Chaiti — Jaipur Golden Hospital (@JaipurGolden) April 26, 2021

Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta told the court that strict action would be taken against those who stopped the tankers and the same would be released. “Consequences would follow, action will be taken. We will set an example,” he said during the hearing.

“Whichever government stops you, let us know. We will file a criminal case. The Home Minister has said no one should touch a tanker and a green corridor should be provided,” the Centre asserted, highlighting the new GPS tagging system rolled out to track oxygen tankers.

Meanwhile, the Delhi high court also directed all the refillers of oxygen cylinders in Delhi to be present at the hearing tomorrow following complaints of non-availability of gas cylinders and black marketing after receiving information that some refillers were selling oxygen at high rates, up to Rs 1 lakh.

“Oxygen cylinder distribution is your baby. You have powers, exercise them. If someone is engaging in black marketing, take action. Bring them before us,” the court said.

The Delhi government said that before taking any action it will need the information from the refillers with regard to the deliveries made by them, but if it sends a show-cause notice seeking such details, it is viewed as harsh.

The court asked the Delhi Chief Secretary to hold a meeting with oxygen suppliers, refillers and hospitals during the day to work out a distribution plan. The bench said that just like the central government has worked out an oxygen distribution plan for the whole country, the Delhi government can have such a plan for the national capital. It said the meeting can be held in the evening at around 5 PM.

With PTI inputs