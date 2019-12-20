New Delhi: Seeking speedy justice in the Nirbhaya case, social activist Anna Hazare on Friday began ‘maun vrat’ (vow of silence) at his native Ralegan Siddhi village in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.

“I have begun my ‘maun vrat’ to seek speedy justice in the Nirbhaya case and if it is not delivered, I will go on indefinite fast,” Hazare said in a press release.

“The crimes against women are taking place in several states, including Delhi. People in the country welcomed the encounter of the four accused in the Hyderabad rape and murder case because of the delay in judicial and police process,” he said.

Notably, Hazare had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 9, informing him that he would observe ‘maun vrat’ from December 20 as a ‘penance’.

In his letter, Hazare had written, “Seven years on, the Nirbhaya accused have not yet been hanged despite being convicted and sentenced to death. This is the reason people are welcoming the encounter.”

By encounter, he was referring to the four accused in the Hyderabad case being shot dead by the police in an encounter last Friday.

Hazare also sought speedy trials in cases of crimes against women. Apart from this, Hazare also demanded that judicial accountability bill be passed in the Parliament, vacant posts of judges be filled and the Supreme Court’s recommendations for improvement of the police force be implemented.

The social activist’s letter comes in the wake of a spate of cases of crime against women in recent days, including the Hyderabad gang-rape and murder case, as well as the Unnao case, in which a 23-year-old woman died after being set on fire by five men, including two who gang-raped her last year.

(With PTI inputs)