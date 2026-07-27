‘Will be going to…’ Activist Sonam Wangchuk discharged from hospital

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has announced a major update regarding his ongoing health conditions.

Written by: Sumaila Zaman Edited by: Sumaila Zaman
Published: July 27, 2026, 1:21 PM IST
'Will be going to...' Activist Sonam Wangchuk discharged from hospital
Activist Sonam Wangchuk says he will visit Raj Ghat before returning to Ladakh after hospital discharge(Photo Credit:

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has announced a major update regarding his ongoing health conditions. In a video message posted on X, Wangchuk confirmed that he was being discharged from the hospital and would visit Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi before leaving back to Ladakh.

Taking to X, Educator Sonam Wangchuk said, “AND FINALLY…. I’m being discharged from the hospital. Will be going to Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and then back to the mountains. Thank you all and BIG THANK YOU to the wonderful team of doctors and staff at Medanta Hospital Gurgaon.”

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About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Chief Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in br ... Read More

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