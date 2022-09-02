Teesta Setalvad Gets Bail: The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Teesta Setalvad in connection with the FIR for allegedly fabricating evidence in the 2002 Gujarat riots cases. The top court was hearing a bail plea by Setalvad, who was arrested by Gujarat police in June for alleged conspiracy to “destabilise the government” after the 2002 riots.Also Read - Gujarat: Sessions Court Adjourns Order On Bail Applications Of Teesta Setalvad, RB Sreekumar For 28 July

The court, however, has asked Setalvad to surrender her passport to the trial court and made it clear that the high court will decide her regular bail plea without being influenced by its order. She has also been asked to cooperate with the probe agency.

A bench headed by Chief Justice UU Lalit and justices S. Ravindra Bhat and Sudhanshu Dhulia said that since the essential custodial interrogation is complete, the matter of interim bail should have been heard, and noted that her bail plea is still pending before the Gujarat High Court.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Gujarat government, urged the apex court not to set a “very bad precedent” by giving extraordinary treatment to Setalvad, when the high court is already seized of the case.

The top court noted that she has been in custody since June 25 and the investigating machinery had the advantage of her custodial interrogation of seven days followed by judicial custody.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court had expressed concern that the Gujarat High Court, on the bail plea of Setalvad, issued notice returnable by six weeks and asked the Gujarat government to bring on record the details of the cases where in a matter involving a lady, the high court gave such a long adjournment.