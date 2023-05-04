Home

Activists, Farmers Protest Outside Brij Bhushan’s Residence; Demand His Arrest

“We will continue to hold protests until Brij Bhushan is arrested. If not today, one day he should be arrested. We demand his immediate arrest,” said one of the protesters outside Brij Bhushan’s residence.

The agitators said that they will return their medals and honours following misbehaviour by Delhi Police on Wednesday night. Photo: Sunny Daud/India.com

Wrestlers Protest Latest Update: The agitating wrestlers on Thursday staged a protest outside WFI chief Brij Bhushan’s residence in the national capital and demanded his immediate arrest. The development comes after the protesters earlier in the day offered to return the medals they won at various levels and honours received from various organisations as part of their protest against being manhandled by the Delhi Police to disrupt their sit-in protest at the Jantar Mantar.

“We will continue to hold protests until Brij Bhushan is arrested. If not today, one day he should be arrested. We demand his immediate arrest,” social activist Yogita Bhayana said outside Brij Bhushan’s residence.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad also joined the protesters and said the WFI chief must be arrested by May 7, otherwise, he will join again the protesters along with this whole team.

The agitators said that they will return their medals and honours following misbehaviour by Delhi Police on Wednesday night to disrupt their protest against the alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers by the deposed president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The protesters alleged that a policeman was in a drunken state and misbehaved with women wrestlers.

Offering to return the honours, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia said, “When they (policemen) were manhandling and abusing us, were they not able to see that the wrestlers are also Padma Shri (awardees).”

If this is how the wrestlers will be treated, what will we do with the medals? It was not just me. Sakshi (Malik) was also sitting there. Rather we will live a normal life and return all the medals and awards to the Indian Government,” he added.

Asked whether their offer related to the medals that they won in the international arena, Asian and Commonwealth Games medallist Vinesh Phogat butted in to say, “Saare le jao. Itni beizzati toh kar di hamari. Kuch bhi chhoda nahi (Take away all. They have already insulted us so much. There’s nothing left).”

Asked about the assertion by BJP supporters that the protest has allegedly been hijacked by politicians, after seeing several opposition parties extending their support to the wrestlers’ protest, Vinesh Phogat asserted that it is political.

“Listen, this is political. Please get the Prime Minister to talk to us. Ask the home minister to call us. Get us justice. We are putting our careers and our lives at stake,” she told the media.

n the other hand, Delhi Police denied the allegations that its personnel were drunk or used force against protesting wrestlers during a late-night ruckus at Jantar Mantar between police and some grapplers.

The deputy commissioner of police (DCP), New Delhi, said five police personnel were injured in the Wednesday night ruckus. The wrestlers, on the other hand, have alleged that they were beaten up by the police and a couple of protesters were injured in the head.

“No force was used by police personnel against the protestors. Regarding injury to one protestor, he left the hospital against medical advice and has not given a statement to the police yet,” the DCP tweeted from his official handle.

(With inputs from Sunny Daud)

